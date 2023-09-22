City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

2022 Bend Fall Festival - Event taking place Saturday, September 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend: NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road. NW Oregon Avenue between NW Brooks Street and NW Lava Road NW Wall Street between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Newport Avenue.

- Event taking place Saturday, September 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend:

Ongoing Closures:

Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project website. Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began Feb. 22. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, begins June 21.

– This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvement Project website. Woodriver Lane between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7, 2023.

between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7, 2023. SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin late September NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, Aug. 9 - Oct.13.

between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin late September NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, Aug. 9 - Oct.13. NE Eighth Street between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, began Aug. 7, 2023.

between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, began Aug. 7, 2023. Awbrey Road from Portland Avenue to Wilmington Avenue: Concrete will be poured for some of the sidewalk panels along the sidewalk on the east side of Awbrey Road. Pedestrians may detour to the west sidewalk to avoid the curing concrete.

from Portland Avenue to Wilmington Avenue: Concrete will be poured for some of the sidewalk panels along the sidewalk on the east side of Awbrey Road. Pedestrians may detour to the west sidewalk to avoid the curing concrete. ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023.

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Sarah Drive to SE 27th Street for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Any road closure not listed within this report, please submit a service request to notify the city of any potentially unpermitted work within City right of way. Please visit the Transportation and Mobility Department to submit.