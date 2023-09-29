City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of October 2-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 2-8.

Intersection of Pettigrew Road and Gardenia Avenue for a sewer manhole repair, single lane closure with flagging, Oct. 2.

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins May 15, 2023.

Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Awbrey Road (Portland to Saginaw & Utica to Wilmington): Single Lane closure regulated by flaggers. Expect driveway access delays for any properties along Awbrey Road. No parking along Awbrey Road for this week. Vicksburg Avenue (Awbrey to First): Local access only. Drivers should expect delays. Parking will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday along this street. Utica Avenue (Awbrey to First): Local access only. Drivers should expect delays. Parking will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday between Awbrey Road to Second Street.

Neff and Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, begins June 21.

Woodriver Lane between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7, 2023.

SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin late September.

NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, Aug. 9 - Oct. 13.

NE Eighth Street between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, began Aug. 7, 2023.

ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023.

Future Road Closures:

Knott Road and SE 15th Street intersection for utility work, single lane closure with flagging through the roundabout, Oct. 9 - 13.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Any road closure not listed within this report, please submit a service request to notify the city of any potentially unpermitted work within City right of way. Please visit the Transportation and Mobility Department to submit.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews