City of Bend seeks citizen involvement in several boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community committees are a great way to get involved with city government. The City of Bend has several Council-appointed boards, committees, commissions, and advisory groups that make recommendations to City Council or City administrative staff. There are several openings coming up.

Applications are being accepted for the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Core Area Advisory Board, Human Rights and Equity Commission, Landmarks Commission, and Planning Commission. Visit bendoregon.gov/committees.

Bend Economic Development Advisory Board

This group provides input to the Bend City Council on economic development and business issues and initiatives. The board seeks to provide broad representation from representatives of local key industries. Members work closely with the City’s economic development partners including the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development for Central Oregon, Visit Bend, East Cascades Works, and the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College. Visit the bendoregon.gov/BEDAB webpage.

The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board is seeking two members for a three-year term.

Contact: Ben Hemson, Economic Development Manager, 541-388-5529, bhemson@bendoregon.gov.

Core Area Advisory Board

The Core Area Advisory Board oversees the implementation of the Core Area Tax Increment Finance Plan and actions that support development in the Core Area, including oversight of the $195 million of maximum debt that can be issued to invest in projects in the area. The plan identifies a variety of projects and a funding source (tax increment) to invest in the area over the next 30 years as it transforms into an urban, mixed-use area where people can live, work, and play. Visitbendoregon.gov/CAAB for more information.

The Core Area Advisory Board will be recruiting at least one member for a three-year term. Please review the membership representation requirements here.

Contact: Gina Kadow, Senior Administrative Support Specialist, 541-693-2162, gkadow@bendoregon.gov.

Human Rights and Equity Commission

This groupwill ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people and communities in Bend have equal access to City programs and services, representation in City decision-making, and a venue to raise concerns and complaints about discrimination. Visit the Human Rights and Equity Commission webpage at bendoregon.gov/HREC.

The Human Rights and Equity Commission will be recruiting at least three new members for four-year terms.

Contact: Cassandra Kehoe, Accessibility & Equity Manager, 541-693-2141, ckehoe@bendoregon.gov.

Landmarks Commission

The Landmarks Commission serves the Bend community by advising City Council on decisions that affect historic resources and conducting quasi-judicial hearings on Type III planning applications affecting historic resources. Applicants should have an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines to the extent such professionals are available. Visit the Landmarks Commission webpage:bendoregon.gov/landmarks.

The Landmarks Commission will be recruiting one new member for a four-year term.

Contact: Heidi Kennedy, Senior Planner, 541-617-4524, hkennedy@bendoregon.gov.

Planning Commission

This groupis the appointed citizen body that provides recommendations to the City Council on land use policies, makes land use decisions on planning applications, and provides a public forum for community values, visioning, and strategic thinking in long range planning. Visitbendoregon.gov/planningcommission for more information.

The Planning Commission will be recruiting one new Commissioner for a one-year term who may seek reappointed for up to two four-year terms. This candidate may not work or have interest in the development or real estate sector.

Contact: Renee Brooke, Planning Manager, 541-330-4008, rbrooke@bendoregon.gov.

How to apply to a committee

Fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applicants may come to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Please contact Robyn Jones to set up an appointment at 541-323-8575 or rojones@bendoregon.gov.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m., Oct. 31, 2023.

Appointments will be determined based on the Council’s availability and upcoming meeting agendas.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/committees.

Stipends

The City of Bend offers a stipend program for City advisory board, committee and commission voting members who choose to participate. The intent is to expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and lower barriers to engagement. The program will provide members of permanent City advisory boards, committees, and commissions with a stipend of $40 per meeting, not to exceed $500 a year per person. This stipend covers assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses. Please note, non-voting commission or committee members are not eligible for the stipend.