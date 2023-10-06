City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of October 9-15

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 9-15.

Daly Estates Drive between Caleb Place and Capella Place for a sewer infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, October 9 - 13.

between Caleb Place and Capella Place for a sewer infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, October 9 - 13. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Outfall Improvements – The final phase of the project includes the connection of the new infrastructure at the end of NW Nashville Avenue to the outfall of the River with rock structure improvements along the riverbank. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project website. NW Nashville Boulevard between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Drake Road, full road closure with detour, begins Oct. 9. The intersection of NW Nashville Boulevard and NW Harmon Boulevard will remain open. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, began May 15.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Awbrey Road (Portland to Saginaw & Utica to Wilmington): Single Lane closure regulated by flaggers. Expect driveway access delays for any properties along Awbrey Road. No parking along Awbrey Road for this week. Vicksburg Avenue (Awbrey to First): Local access only. Drivers should expect delays. Parking will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday along this street. Utica Avenue (Awbrey to First): Local access only. Drivers should expect delays. Parking will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday between Awbrey Road to Second Street.

– This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Neff and Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project Website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, began June 21.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project Website. Woodriver Lane between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7.

between McClellan Road and Elmwood Place for sidewalk construction, full road closure with local access only, began Sept. 7. SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only.

between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a watermain replacement, full day closure with local access only. NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Rd and NE Desert Oak St for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, Aug. 9 - Oct. 13.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Any road closure not listed within this report, please submit a service request to notify the city of any potentially unpermitted work within City right of way. Please visit the Transportation and Mobility Department to submit.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

