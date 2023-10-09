Bend’s Kindred Creative Kitchen offers classes on ‘How to Cook Like a Pro’
The Kindred Creative Kitchen, a collective kitchen space on Twin Knolls Drive in NE Bend, offers classes of various kinds, now offering lessons on how to 'Cook Like a Pro.'
