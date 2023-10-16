City of Bend seeks applicants for $1.2 million in affordable housing, social services funding

The City of Bend will be accepting proposals for funding for its Affordable Housing Fund and Community Development Block Grant Program.

There is approximately $800,000 available in Affordable Housing Fund resources for the development of affordable housing. Funds through the Community Development Block Grant program are also available, with approximately $416,275 to fund affordable housing and community development projects in the City of Bend and approximately $96,600 to fund social services.

Potential applicants may register for an informational meeting on these available housing and community development resources, which will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend this virtual informational meeting, it will also be available to watch on YouTube. In addition, presentation slides will be available for viewing on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section. After the informational meeting, applicants may access the application here.

Applicants with technical questions should direct them to housing@bendoregon.gov, and please include “2023 CDBG / AHF” in the subject line. Questions may be submitted between Oct. 23 to Nov. 15 by noon. Frequently Asked Questions and answers will be posted on Nov. 15 by 5 p.m. on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section.

All applications must be submitted before 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.