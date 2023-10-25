After completing training, Bend guidance counselor decides to take different approach to psilocybin treatment

(Update: Adding video, comments by Mary Sheridan)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After completing psychedelic training courses that cost her $10,000, Mary Sheridan of Myco-Vision in Bend looked into the "official" route of offering psychedelic treatment services, but decided to go her own way, as an independent counselor.

"I can really kind of help set them up for success in their psychedelic journey," Mary Sheridan, life coach at Myco-Vision, told us Thursday, "(I) can help them through things like guided meditation, movement or other grounding practices."

Sheridan opened Myco-Vision in July, where she's a life coach and guidance counselor. Since then, dozens have sought her assistance with guidance before using psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, for conditions like anxiety and depression.

Voters approved psilocybin use in Deschutes County in 2020. "If you know the variety, you know kind of the potency, I can help with dosing and the right scheduling for that," she explained.

While Sheridan completed the Oregon psilocybin treatment course, she decided to not become a licensed psilocybin provider, citing issues with the current licensing system in Oregon. Now, she's offering advice, guidance and counseling to people, both before and after their treatment services.

"I think the current regulatory system has some things that need to be fixed, and some areas that concern me. And I'm just kind of waiting to see what happens in that area before I align myself with it," Sheridan explained to NewsChannel 21.

She also offered reasons like obtaining a license for a service center, overpricing and restrictions on the type of building.

Sheridan says her work involves meeting with people, making sure they understand the process of treatment and helping them figure out what scheduling and dosage may look like. But due to her not being licensed, she isn't able to obtain psilocybin mushrooms for people.

Currently, there are only 10 licensed service centers in the state of Oregon, along with four mushroom growers, two labs and dozens of facilitators, like Sheridan.

As of now, two of those 10 service centers are located in Bend. "You know, there's thousands and thousands of people who are interested, both in Oregon and are willing to travel to Oregon for those services" Sheridan said.

For a "full" coaching plan with Mary, sessions will last about 10 weeks and cost about $2,000. For couples, the full amount may total to $2,500.