Bend Fire & Rescue’s Winter Coat Drive begins Friday; this year’s focus is on need for children’s coats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire and Rescue Annual Coat Drive gets underway, beginning this Friday, October 27th, and going until November 17th. Fall is now in full effect and with winter slowly creeping around the corner, many are starting to prepare to bundle up.

This year, we are focusing on the need for children’s coats due to the increased demand within our community. Last year's coat drive brought to light the overwhelming need that children are experiencing during the cold weather season.

This year, as you transition to warmer clothing, consider decluttering those bulky winter coats your children no longer wear, and help the community keep underprivileged children warm as the temps continue to decline.

We are accepting new or slightly used jackets, hats, and gloves. If you are donating a slightly used item, please make sure it is recently washed.

Large blue bins will be outside the front door at all six of our Fire Stations, including our Westside Admin Building.

For contactless drop-off, donations can be dropped off at your nearest Bend Fire Station and placed inside the labeled bin outside any time between Friday, October 27th and November 17th.

Bend Fire Stations

West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave.

East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd.

North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St.

South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr.

Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave.

Pilot Butte Station – 425 NE 15th St.