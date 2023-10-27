Bend’s quick change of seasons brings Saturday start to The Pavilion’s ice season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The season changed quickly, temperature-wise, and so the Bend Park and Recreation District is kicking off The Pavilion’s ice season on Saturday.

The 2023-24 ice season is expected to run through early April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, including public open skate opportunities and the return of adult and youth hockey leagues and curling.

Weekly schedules are available here. All public skate sessions are drop-in with rental skates available and no reservation needed. Skaters are encouraged to bring their helmet or borrow one at The Pavilion.

The Pavilion team worked hard behind the scenes and during the overnight hours into the mornings for the past week to build and prepare the ice sheet for activities. Timing works well for an upcoming Halloween Skate on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Costumes are welcome but are not required. The $6 per person fee includes rental skates.

Discount passes are now available for The Pavilion for season pass or multi-visit passes. A season pass offers quick check-ins and is valid for all public skate sessions, from season’s opening until the season’s end in April.

Ice Season Passes purchased through Oct. 31 save 10% from regular prices. Multi-visit passes offer a 20% discount and offer quick check-ins too. Sold for 10 and more visits, prices vary for youth and honored citizens to adults.

The Pavilion offers skate sharpening for $8, and new skate sharpening is $15. Drop-offs are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Early season turnaround can be a little longer, due to high volume of skates.

Youth and adult hockey programs, curling and skate lessons begin next week along with hockey clinics and specialized ice times for hockey and curling. Many programs for now through December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now in adult and youth learn to skate and learn to curl programs at https://register.bendparksandrec.org.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, will open for registration Dec. 4 to Dec. 6.