City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Nov. 6-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Nov. 6-12.

Brosterhous Road between Kobe Street and Rolen Avenue for surveying purposes, single lane closure with flagging, Nov. 10, 2023.

between Kobe Street and Rolen Avenue for surveying purposes, single lane closure with flagging, Nov. 10, 2023. Franchise Utility Relocation Work – As part of the upcoming City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program construction project, the City of Bend has been coordinating with all franchise utilities (water, gas, power, telecommunications, etc.) within the project area on relocating their infrastructure where potential conflicts were identified with the City’s planned improvements. The water purveyor for this area – Roats Water System – is anticipating beginning relocating their conflicting infrastructure on or around Nov. 6, 2023. This relocation work is anticipated to last for a duration of six to eight weeks. Single lane closures related for this work are listed below. For more information, visit the Silver Sage Sewer Project website. Silver Sage Street between Tapadera Street and Loy Lane. Intersection of Silver Sage Street and Benham Road.

Ongoing Closures:

– Outfall Improvements – The final phase of the project includes the connection of the new infrastructure at the end of NW Nashville Avenue to the outfall of the River with rock structure improvements along the riverbank. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project website. Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Second Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins Nov. 6, 2023.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project website.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Any road closure not listed within this report, please submit a service request to notify the city of any potentially unpermitted work within City right of way. Please visit the Transportation and Mobility Department to submit.

