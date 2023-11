The 2019 vintage from the Willamette Valley's Laurel Ridge Winery is a 50/50 blend of Merlot and Cabernet. It's returning to their tasting room on Century Drive in Bend after more than 10 years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.