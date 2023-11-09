Nonprofit Thistle & Nest accepting applications for 160 affordable homes in Bend, Madras and Prineville

'Land trust model' means buyer will own the home, but not the land

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thistle & Nest, a Central Oregon-based nonprofit, announced Thursday the launch of "an ambitious and impactful Affordable Housing Initiative, aimed at addressing the pressing housing crisis in our local communities," with 160 homes to be made available for purchase in Bend, Madras and Prineville over the next two years.

"This initiative will make the dream of homeownership a reality for hundreds of families and individuals struggling to find affordable and safe housing options in Central Oregon," the organization said in its announcement, which continues in full below.

Skyrocketing housing prices along with increasing challenges in accessing housing, Thistle & Nest is taking proactive steps to ensure that families in Bend, Madras and Prineville have the opportunity to live in a safe and stable home. The nonprofit said it is committed to making homeownership accessible for individuals and families who may have previously thought it was out of reach.

Homes will be available for purchase in Bend starting in early 2024, and in Madras and Prineville starting in 2025. The waitlist is open to households that have an approval letter from a lender and meet the program requirements.

Key features of the Affordable Housing Initiative include:

Affordable Pricing: Thistle & Nest Nonprofit is working closely with local governments, Oregon Housing and Community Services, land owners, developers, and Kine & Kine Properties to offer homes at significantly reduced prices, making them accessible to a broader range of income levels. Financial Assistance: Thistle & Nest Nonprofit provides financial assistance and possible down payment support to eligible homebuyers, reducing the barriers to homeownership. Geographically Diverse Communities: Thistle & Nest is currently developing homeownership communities in Bend, Madras & Prineville – providing opportunity for hundreds of families to obtain the dream of homeownership. The nonprofit plans to acquire land for communities in Redmond and Sisters in the upcoming year! Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Homes: The homes offered through this initiative are designed to be energy-efficient, reducing utility costs and environmental impact, and to be built with quality, low-maintenance products. Homebuyer Purchase Support: Thistle & Nest is committed to comprehensive homebuyer education and support to ensure that new homeowners are well-prepared for the responsibilities of ownership. We act as a conduit between our buyers and their lender, and partner with NeighborImpact to help households obtain the required education.

Interested parties can learn more about the first steps toward a home purchase by visiting www.thistleandnest.org, or by emailing info@thistleandnest.org.

When contacted, Board President Amy Warren told us, "The 160 homes are what we currently have fully funded. All of the developments in Bend, Madras, and Prineville have additional land secured for future phases, and we will be applying for more funding in 2024 from Oregon Housing and Community Services to support these additional homes. It is our goal to provide a minimum of 1000 affordable owner-occupied homes to Central Oregon."

Warren provided these additional details:

We plan to have 30, 2-bed/2.5-bath townhomes in Bend available for purchase in 2024. Our waitlist is currently open to interested buyers who have been pre-approved for a home loan, and meet our program requirements.

These homes will be sold with a deed restriction, using a land trust model. This means that the buyer will own the home, but not the land. The limited-equity deed restriction will provide for a modest gain when the home is resold, and will also ensure that the home is sold as affordable to future buyers.

Buyers must make less than, but near 80% of the area median income for their household size for our subsidized homes. Area median income (AMI) is published by HUD annually, and over the past 20 years has increased by approximately 3% per year in Bend. The 2022 numbers for Bend are shown below but keep in mind that they will likely increase by the time of purchase. We will review qualified buyers who have a Section 8 housing voucher that is usable for a home purchase on a case-to-case basis. Please reach out to Housing Works to see if your voucher is eligible.

Interested households can jumpstart the homebuying process by getting pre-approved by a lender for a purchase amount where their total monthly DTI (debt-to-income) ratio is less than 40-45%. Buyers will also be required to take the Homebuyer Education and Money on the Mind workshops through NeighborImpact.

These tasks will be required by our program prior to purchase. We recommend taking the Homebuyer Education workshop before visiting a lender so you have foundational knowledge about home purchasing, but it is not required. You can work with a lender and with NeighborImpact to identify anything prohibiting approval and create a plan to remedy it for our current offering of homes, or for future homes.

Interested buyers are also encouraged to investigate matched savings programs for closing costs and a down payment through our partners at NeighborImpact (IDA) and Housing Works (VIDA). Buyers will be required to cover all closing costs, and are strongly encouraged to have a down payment between $9,000 and $13,000. Limited down payment and closing cost assistance may be available at the time of purchase. Loan programs exist that require as little as $1,000.