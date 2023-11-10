Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks applicants for opening on technical advisory, budget committees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community committees are a great way to get involved with the City government. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has an opening for a position on the MPO Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Budget Committee.

How to apply for this committee

Fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applicants may come to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Please contact Robyn Jones to set up an appointment at 541-323-8575 or rojones@bendoregon.gov.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m., Nov. 22, 2023.

Appointments will be determined based on the Bend MPO Policy Board availability and upcoming meeting agendas.

Learn more at bendoregon.gov/committees.

Stipends

The Bend MPO may offer a stipend program for Technical Advisory Committee responsibilities for those who choose to participate. There is no compensation for Budget Committee services. The intent is to expand opportunities for community members to connect with the City and to lower barriers to engagement. The stipend may cover assumed costs of volunteering on an advisory group such as travel, parking, stable internet connection and other expenses. Please note, non-voting commission or committee members are not eligible for the stipend.