Bend Park & Rec Board approves new Little Fawn Park in southeast part of town

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – During Bend Park & Rec’s board meeting Tuesday evening, members awarded a construction contract to Mountain Sky Inc. for construction of the Little Fawn Park project. The company had the lowest bid at $1,542,859.00.

Mountain Sky has worked on other park projects within the Bend Park & Rec District.

This 3.39-acre site is located in southeast Bend, south of Murphy Road, running between Parrell Road and the Bend Golf & Country Club.

The rugged space offers unique design opportunities with varying topography, rock outcroppings and mature trees. Bend Park & Rec says the location is ideal, with plenty of amenities.

Jason Powell: “Looking at where the needs for neighborhood parks are in town and identifying the need in this particular part of town, and be able to acquire the property, and now get to the point where we can build a park in an area that's not been served by neighborhood park, i think that's probably one of the most important things.”

“This particular park is going to have, half-court basketball court, sports court area, it'll have shade shelter, it will have a variety of playground pods. instead of having one consolidated playground, there's a few different pods, including an embankment slide in this park. Also, generally speaking, our neighborhood parks do not have parking lots, but because this one is on a slightly busier road and does not have any type of on street parking, there will be a few parking spaces,” Powell said.

The total cost for the Little Fawn Park is estimated at $2.37 million, paid through SDC (system development charge) funds which are fees paid by developers on new homes and overnight visitor accommodations to help fund the purchase of land and construction of new parks like Little Fawn.

Construction should begin this winter, with completion of the park estimated for fall of 2024.