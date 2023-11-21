BendFilm names Giancarlo Gatto new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BendFilm, Central Oregon’s leading independent nonprofit film organization, recently announced that Giancarlo Gatto will assume the role of Executive Director, effective immediately. He succeeds interim Executive Director Ann Witsil and prior Executive Director Todd Looby.

“I believe strongly in BendFilm’s mission to support diverse voices in our community and inspire

connection through film,” said Gatto. “I’m honored to step into this role, and build on the

strong organizational history of community development and enhancing our city’s cultural landscape.”

Gatto is a longtime member of the BendFilm family, including seven years as a board member,

five of them as Board President. During his tenure, the organization acquired the Tin Pan

Theatre, a signature venue for year-round programming and a centerpiece of the annual Bend

Film Festival.

A 12-year resident of Bend, and a self-described “lifelong cinephile,” Gatto has

attended the Festival for a decade, and volunteered as a venue manager. His career elsewhere

has encompassed over two decades of financial management.

As executive director, BendFilm, Gatto will oversee all aspects of the nonprofit’s year-round

activities, including strategic business development, community relationship management and

cultivation (including sponsor and government relations), financial planning and operations. He

will also manage and work closely with the BendFilm staff, including programming director Selin

Sevinç, on the production of the annual Bend Film Festival.

“Giancarlo is an ideal choice for this role,” said Michael Conforti, BendFilm’s board chair. “His

long history of involvement and leadership with BendFilm, deep-rooted local relationships, and

appetite for cultural innovation put him at the vanguard of our artistic community.”

BendFilm just wrapped their 20th annual Bend Film Festival, a successful event that saw 120

films unspooling live across seven venues over the course of four days, culminating in a

Saturday night awards ceremony with over $13,000 in prize money distributed alongside laurels

and trophies across competition categories. Many of the films screened made their West Coast,

Northwest, or Oregon premieres at the Festival, and many directors, producers and other

industry executives were in attendance alongside local film lovers and tourists drawn to Bend

by the event.

Gatto will work from BendFilm’s offices at 1000 Northwest Wall Street in downtown Bend, with

regular travel to represent and amplify BendFilm’s presence and reputation at other festivals,

markets and industry events worldwide.