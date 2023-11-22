Skip to Content
Downtown Bend businesses talk about the importance of Small Business Saturday￼

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. 

According to the US Small Business Administration, this year, small businesses need the support of community now, more than ever, as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Businesses say it’s not just about taking advantage of the best deals, but really embracing, buying and supporting local.

Suzy Reininger, owner of Leapin’ Lizards Toy Co: “We've been here since 1995 and we so depend on our locals. they love to shop locally. They become like family. I look forward to seeing them and with 'Shop Small Saturday' coming up, it is one of our biggest days of the year.”

Kirsten Gilreath, co-owner of Jack + Millie: “And it is a huge privilege to be a part of this community. We don't take it lightly. We know this year it's going to be a lot harder for people to find the money to spend. And when you shop locally, I don't know if most people know this, 70% of their money stays locally in comparison to a box store where it's about 40% that stays locally. So, when you shop local, you're not just supporting the shop owners, you're supporting the community as a whole.” 

With Small Business Saturday, comes great deals and precision customer service.

At Leapin’ Lizards Toy Co, everything is 10% off plus additional savings. Kirsten says Jack + Millie offers a unique selection of men and women’s clothing – always taking into consideration, customers who live and embrace the pacific north west lifestyle.

