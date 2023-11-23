Bend families kick off Thanksgiving by running for a cause at the annual ‘I Like Pie’ run

(Update: adding video, comments from Boys and Girls Club of Bend CEO & Cascade Relays CEO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Around 2,700 participants came out for the 2023 I Like Pie run on Thanksgiving morning, according to Cascade Relays.

"It's a fantastic turnout. We're up about 25% from last year." CEO of Cascade Relays CEO Scott Douglass.

All proceeds of the event benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.

Last year, the event raised $25,000 for the organization. This year, they're hoping to that amount to $30,000.

Boys and Girls Club of Bend CEO Bess Goggins said, "Our kids come to us on scholarship. Based on the financial need of their family, we’re able to create a sliding scale and make an affordable program for their kids during out-of-school time."

The event, which took place in the Old Mill District, offered the choice of a 1.5-mile or 5K loop for both runners and walkers. They were able to start at any time between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Registered participants received an exclusive 2023 I Like Pie beanie and had the opportunity to savor some tasty pie at the finish line.

Every registrant was also entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Seattle Seahawks vs Steelers game in Seattle on New Year’s Eve.

Douglass said, "Super-excited that people are still out willing to get out on Thanksgiving morning to support a great cause."

The next run coming up is the first-ever Reindeer Rush. This children's event will mark the start of the beloved Christmas Parade in downtown Bend happening on Saturday, December 2nd. This run is only for kids, but parents will be welcome to join in at the event. Learn more here.