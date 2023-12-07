City of Bend closing southbound left turn at Third Street and Wilson Avenue until June

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A southbound left turn closure at the intersection of Third Street and Wilson Avenue will start on Friday, city officials said Thursday.

The city said the closure is necessitated by a technical issue with the traffic signal "and is a proactive measure to preserve the overall function and efficiency of the signal system."

During the closure, motorists are advised to follow the designated detour route designed to minimize disruptions and facilitate smooth traffic flow. Vehicles will be rerouted south on Third Street, east on Reed Market Road and then north on Ninth Street.

Local access and emergency services will be maintained.

The southbound left turn closure is expected to be in effect through June 2024, the city said.

For more information about the project, including updates on traffic impacts and construction progress, visit bendoregon.gov/wilson.