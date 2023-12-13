Ask the Mayor: Bend’s Melanie Kebler answers your questions, from e-bike rules to China Hat enforcement, housing

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler returned to the (new) NewsChannel 21 studios Wednesday for our monthly Ask the Mayor segment, answering questions on issues ranging from school safety zones and updating e-bike laws to keeping Bend "green," China Hat camping limits, affordable housing, current road projects and more. You can submit your questions, anonymously if you wish, at https://ktvz.com/ask-the-mayor/ .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.