Skip to Content
Bend

Patrick Lamb’s Charlie Brown Christmas – Jazz at the Oxford￼

By
New
Published 11:28 PM

The Oxford Hotel brought Jazz and Christmas together. People from around Central Oregon enjoyed classic Christmas tunes infused with Jazz.

Swing, Boogie, Bop, Ragtime, BeBop, Blues, Dixieland, Boogie-Woogie translates to one word: Jazz! That’s exactly what was on tap at the Oxford Monday evening.    

Fans enjoyed “Jazz at the Oxford – a Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Patrick Lamb brought a family Christmas to the Oxford with the legendary music of Vince Guaraldi

Lamb said: “It's music that we love, and really enjoyed playing. It's like from a strictly musical level, and then it's music that communicates to kids and families and everybody wants to sing. And, there's really nothing like that on the air as well. So it's a great way to merge the two, you know, entertainment, real music and just be able to jam.”

Patrick Lamb is headed to Hood River on December 21st.

The Oxford is bringing Elan Trotman, January 12th and 13th.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content