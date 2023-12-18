Patrick Lamb’s Charlie Brown Christmas – Jazz at the Oxford￼

The Oxford Hotel brought Jazz and Christmas together. People from around Central Oregon enjoyed classic Christmas tunes infused with Jazz.

Swing, Boogie, Bop, Ragtime, BeBop, Blues, Dixieland, Boogie-Woogie translates to one word: Jazz! That’s exactly what was on tap at the Oxford Monday evening.

Fans enjoyed “Jazz at the Oxford – a Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Patrick Lamb brought a family Christmas to the Oxford with the legendary music of Vince Guaraldi

Lamb said: “It's music that we love, and really enjoyed playing. It's like from a strictly musical level, and then it's music that communicates to kids and families and everybody wants to sing. And, there's really nothing like that on the air as well. So it's a great way to merge the two, you know, entertainment, real music and just be able to jam.”

Patrick Lamb is headed to Hood River on December 21st.

The Oxford is bringing Elan Trotman, January 12th and 13th.