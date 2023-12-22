ODOT to lower speeds, make other changes to boost safety in Highway 97’s Bend North Corridor work zone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers moving through the Bend North Corridor construction zone on the north end of town on U.S. Highway 97 are likely to notice some changes starting next week, in a bid to improve safety, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday.

Last month, crews shifted the travel lanes and closed two left-hand turns in the area as they continue work on the Bend North Corridor project.

"Long dark days and wet weather have made seeing the lane shifts a challenge," ODOT said. "Starting the first week in January, we will be restriping the area and adding recessed reflectors into the striping to help people know where they need to be. We will also add rumble strips to the centerline of the highway."

Plastic delineators have been placed between the north and south lanes on U.S. 97, where left-hand turns have been closed. Some of these markers were recently ripped out by drivers going over them.

"We urge drivers to heed the closures; they were put in place to improve safety," ODOT said. "Stopping abruptly in traffic to make a left turn at a closed intersection is dangerous not only for you but also for everyone behind you. These missing delineators will be replaced."

In addition to these improvements, ODOT said it will also be temporarily lowering the speed throughout the work zone. Lower speeds will give travelers more time to navigate the changes and will also improve safety for crews working close to the highway.

The speed will be lowered by 10 mph, making the speed limit through most of the area 35 mph instead of 45 mph. The lowered speed limit will go into effect next week.

The current lane configuration will be in place until April 2024. In April, the northbound lanes will be moved onto the new U.S. 97 alignment at Cooley, southbound lanes will stay where they currently are. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.