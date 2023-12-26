Skip to Content
Cascade Natural Gas work to close NW Bend roundabouts, shift and close lanes; detour route advised

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Cascade Natural Gas began work Tuesday along NW Shevlin Park Road that will close two roundabouts and shift and close travel lanes, prompting the city to provide a detour to other streets.

The initial work, through Friday, Jan. 5, requires closure of the roundabout at Shevlin Park Road and College Way, along with part of Shevlin Park Road west of the roundabout, a city notice stated.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, there will be more lane shifts and single-lane closures with flaggers between the College Way and Crossing Drive roundabouts, followed by closure of the roundabout at Shevlin Park Road and Crossing Drive.

City officials urged motorists to slow down in the area, for everyone’s safety, and use the designated detour route on 14th Street, Galveston Avenue, Skyliners road and Mt. Washington Drive.

You can get updates on closures and detours happening around Bend by checking the city's traffic map at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

