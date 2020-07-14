Bend Venture Conference company application period opens

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon will again host the annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16, in downtown Bend and virtually online. Ticketing, speaker announcements and event details for the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference will be announced in the coming months.

Over the past six years, investments, awards and prizes upwards of $11 million were awarded to 38 companies as a result of the conference. BVC is a yearly celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, connecting investors, companies and business leaders.

“It’s important now more than ever to get funding into the hands of small businesses,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst. “The Bend Venture Conference continues to bring together inspiring companies and multiple prestigious funds.

"While this year’s conference may look a little different than in year’s past, the reason we continue to push forward has not changed. BVC has helped create over 1,100 jobs since its inception and companies that have won funding at BVC have received nearly $700 million additional dollars in follow-on investments.”

Growth Stage Competition finalists could collect an investment of $250,000 or more. Companies in the Impact Competition have historically competed for investments ranging from $50,000-$100,000. Companies in the Early Stage competition could receive and investment of $25,000 or more. 2020 BVC will feature impressive speakers from across the country representing angel investors, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

APPLY

This year’s conference will feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage. The application period is open now through Thursday, August 13th and companies across the United States are invited to apply.





This category is open to for-profit companies, whose business models are integrated with a mission to have a significant and measurable social or environmental impact. Applicants should be aiming to generate long-term enterprise value and attractive returns on capital. To apply, click here. Early Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a great idea and are close to "proof of concept." They are pre-revenue (or very early-revenue) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. To apply, click here.

We continue to monitor COVID-19 guidelines and precautions and will announce more details on both the in-person and digital options available to both attendees and presenters.