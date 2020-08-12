C. Oregon manufactured home dealers seeing boom in demand in year of COVID-19

Business

But like many industries, some see low inventory, disruption in supply chain

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Manufactured home dealers in Central Oregon said Wednesday they've seen a boom in business this year.

Derek Freel, the sales and service manager of Central Homes in Redmond, said there is a high demand for manufactured homes in Central Oregon, but low inventory.

Freel said the business has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic because their manufacturing facilities have been shut down and they don't have enough building materials.

Meanwhile, J & M Homes in Redmond said it has seen a record year in sales of manufactured homes.

David Brehm, the owner of the BrickKicker Inspection Services, told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that in the nearly 20 years he has worked in the business, he has never seen the supply chain disrupted like it has been during COVID-19.

But he said the real estate market this year has kept him busy.

Rhea Panela is speaking with some manufactured home dealers. She will update this story; catch her report, beginning on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.