Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries marks National Apprenticeship Week

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) is celebrating apprenticeship programs in Oregon and across the country next week as a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s sixth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 8-14.

More than 10,000 Oregonians are currently working in apprenticeship programs. The number of Oregon apprentices has grown over the last several years.

Registered apprenticeships provide paid, supervised on the job training combined with certified classroom instruction to teach and train to an industry standard.

Completing an apprenticeship program is a certification that allows employers to know that they are hiring a qualified, experienced worker and allows workers a better chance at finding well-paid careers.

“Apprenticeship programs provide a pathway to middle and high wage jobs without having to incur student loan debts.” says Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “As we rebuild our state and we have ever-changing workforce needs, apprenticeship programs are an often overlooked option. After completing a program, apprentices are qualified for jobs in the trades and employers can have confidence in their skill sets.”

Registered Oregon apprenticeship programs can be found in dozens of fields, from carpenters to information technology, electricians and sheet metal workers to laborers and medical assistants. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship/pages/apprenticeship-opportunities.aspx.

Apprenticeship programs that are registered and regulated by BOLI must meet industry standards, provide adequate training, and improve diversity in their apprentice ranks.

The agency also provides financial assistance for apprentices, including child care support and grants to buy tools or other work-related items, and outreach to specific demographic groups including veterans.

“As we rebuild from this fall’s devastating wildfires and build our workforce to live in a pandemic world, apprenticeship programs are a key piece of the puzzle.” said Hoyle.

Under Hoyle’s leadership at BOLI, the future of apprenticeship in Oregon is bright. She recently hired Lisa Ford, United States Marine Corps veteran and formerly Director of the Southern Region of the AFL-CIO’s Helmets to Hardhats to lead the Apprenticeship Division.

Their team is working to:

Increase the number of women, people of color, people in rural communities and veterans who enroll and graduate from Oregon apprenticeship programs.

Develop new apprenticeship programs in industries beyond construction, such as medical professions, information technology, and emergency responders like firefighters.

Quickly respond to the needs of our communities and employers and help rebuild from the wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue to bridge the gap between businesses, education, and workers to support opportunities for great jobs and a dependable, qualified workforce.

For more information on Oregon apprenticeship programs, please visit Oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship.