Central Oregon recovery continues; 7 out of 10 lost jobs have returned

Business

But February unemployment rates still well above year-ago levels

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After moving out of the Extreme Risk category of COVID-19 public health restrictions, Central Oregon began to see more sustained job gains in February, particularly in Deschutes County, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Around seven out of every 10 jobs lost during the initial COVID-19 shock has been added back across the region, Regional Economist Damon Runberg said.

Here's his full report, by county:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 8.0% in February. The unemployment rate remains significantly higher than in February 2020, when it was 4.8%.

Employment levels were largely unchanged in Crook County on a seasonally adjusted basis in February.

Employment in Crook County remains down 3% from last year (-190 jobs). The county has regained 69% of jobs lost last spring. Job losses remain largely concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-120 jobs), construction (-130), and manufacturing (-50).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.8% in February, down from 7.0% in January. The rate remains up from February 2020, when it was 3.4%.

Deschutes County posted a gain of 430 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in February. These gains were primarily concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+780 jobs) as the county moved out of the extreme category of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for a return to indoor dining and recreation. There was also a notable gain in local government education (+210 jobs) after a partial return to in-person school.

Compared with February 2020 total nonfarm employment in Deschutes County remained down 5.9% (-5,150 jobs). The county has now recovered around 11,350 of the 16,400 jobs lost during the initial COVID-19 shock; roughly 70% of jobs lost have been added back. Job losses over the past year remain concentrated in leisure and hospitality (-2,100 jobs), local government education (-800), professional and business services (-670), manufacturing (-530), and private education and health services (-510).

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% in February, down from 7.1% in January. The rate was 4.3% in February 2020.

Jefferson County posted a modest loss of 20 jobs in February on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Employment levels remain down around 2% from this time last year (-130 jobs). Jefferson County has regained 84% of the jobs lost since the initial COVID-19 shock. The leisure and hospitality sector remains down by 100 jobs from this time last year and manufacturing is down by 40 jobs. Retail trade posted a gain of 50 jobs over the past year.

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the March county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, April 20 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for March on Tuesday, April 13.