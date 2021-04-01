St. Charles Bend medical techs ratify first, 3-year contract; average 25% raises

Business

Pact reached in union talks with federal mediator followed 9-day walkout

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Medical techs, technologists and therapists at St. Charles Bend voted Wednesday to ratify their first union contract, a 3-year pact that raises pay an average 25% and which their union said marks "a new stage of labor peace and partnership with the hospital."

Here's the full news release from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which did not give a breakdown of the ratification vote. We have reached out to OFNHP for that information and to St. Charles officials for a statement or any further details of the contract:

Techs at St. Charles Ratify Union Contract Ensuring Labor Peace and 25% Raises

After a multi-year campaign and a nine-day strike at St. Charles Medical Center, the unionized employees ratify their first Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) ensuring substantial wages and pay equality.

BEND, Ore.—The medical techs, technologists, and therapists at St. Charles Medical Center have now ratified their first union contract, marking a new stage of labor peace and partnership with the hospital.

These employees first voted to unionize in 2019 and began the long process of bargaining their first contract. After hitting roadblocks and inequitable proposals from St. Charles management, the workers voted by 94% to strike.

This began an historic nine-day strike, which brought in mass support across Oregon from political leaders, unions, faith and community organizations.

After months of stalling, this strike brought St. Charles back to the table with workable proposals, and the strike gave way to intensive bargaining sessions where a final agreement was reached.

“This contract proves, once again, that when you come together as a union, you can accomplish what isn’t possible alone,” says Randi Weingarten, the president of the 1.7 million member American Federation of Teachers, of which OFNHP is an affiliate.

“I am so proud of the newest members of the OFNHP and AFT family who organized for years and fought fiercely at the bargaining table and on the picket line to win a fair first contract. This historic agreement delivers on their faith with immediate boosts to pay and conditions and a permanent and enduring voice on the job.”

“We have won a groundbreaking new contract, which raises our wages an average of 25% and ensures that we have a strong voice at work.” says Frank Dewolf, a technologist in the Cardiac Cath Lab.

The sizable increases are the result of a new wage system that will repair the long-standing pay disparities in the hospital, correcting things like gender and tenure pay disparities.

Alongside pay equity, workers will now have a comprehensive ladder for wage increases based on years of experience and tenure.

The contract also ensures that workers will have the ability to challenge contract violations through a grievance procedure and binding arbitration and will have a structured voice on the job through labor partnership committees that will work to collaboratively address concerns as they come up.

“We are excited to have the techs at St. Charles join the OFNHP family so we can work together to move care forward in Oregon,” says Jodi Barschow, the local president of OFNHP. “We have won an amazing contract because we worked together and pushed the employer to do the right thing.”

This labor victory has resonated across the country, as the techs in St. Charles set an example to health care workers around the country. They have demonstrated what is necessary to ensure equitable workplace conditions and adequate patient care for the community they live in and serve.

This contract will be in effect for the next three years, at which time it will reopen for negotiations. These workers are joining their health care colleagues as members of OFNHP, which will be entering contract negotiations at Kaiser Permanente and PeaceHealth next month.