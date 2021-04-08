Avelo Airlines, new ‘ultra low fare’ carrier, includes Redmond among 11 routes

Business

CEO Andrew Levy was co-founder of Allegiant Air; $19 introductory one-way fare

BURBANK, Calif. (KTVZ) – Saying it's the first new mainline U.S. air carrier in nearly 15 years, Avelo Airlines debuted Thursday with flights between Burbank and 11 destinations -- including Redmond's Roberts Field -- and introductory fares starting at $19 on all routes.

The airline said it has "unlocked a new era of customer choice and everyday low fares — concluding two decades of choice-reducing industry consolidation."

Avelo Airlines said it plans flights to and from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays, arriving at 9:15 a.m. and departing at 9:55 a.m.

Customers can make reservations beginning Thursday at http://www.aveloair.com/ for flights starting as early as Wednesday, April 28.

The three-times weekly flights to and from Bend/Redmond begin May 13, and the $19 introductory fare for flights to/from RDM extends at least through June 12.

Here's the rest of their news release information:

As the first new mainline U.S. carrier in nearly 15 years, Avelo’s ultra-low-fare strategy is differentiated by the carrier’s focus on unrivaled customer convenience and a built-from-scratch Customer-centric culture.

“We are making flying more affordable and convenient by taking the greatest efficiencies we can find in the industry and sharing the savings with our customers in the form of surprisingly low fares,” said Avelo’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy. “Combine that with operating bases at many of the nation’s most convenient airports, infused with a culture of caring, and you have a different and better kind of airline that our Customers will love to fly, our Crewmembers are proud to work for and our shareholders are grateful they invested in.”

Backed by $125 million in private equity, Avelo will begin operations with three single-class 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from its first base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline will initially fly 11 non-stop routes between BUR and markets across the Western U.S.

Levy added, “We are fortunate to have attracted a broad investor base with notable airline knowledge and experience. I would like to thank our board and investors for embracing our vision and standing by us during this unusual period.”

Recreational Destinations

Avelo will initially serve a collection of beautiful and relaxing destinations that are currently unserved from BUR. Avelo’s inaugural routes focus on outdoor recreation, national parks, and coastal and mountain terrain – as well as providing air service for an increasing population of remote workers:

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV), Victorian charm in the heart of California’s Redwood Coast

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM), where the snow-capped Cascades surround the high desert

Bozeman, MT (BZN), the onramp to Big Sky Country and Yellowstone National Park

Eugene, OR (EUG), where the Willamette Valley begins

Grand Junction, CO (GJT), where the Colorado River meets dramatic red rock landscapes

Medford, OR (MFR), a launchpad to the Rogue Valley and Oregon’s wine country

Pasco, WA (PSC), 300 days of sun in the heart of Washington’s wine country

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA), a stress-free airport alternative to a year-round desert oasis

Odgen, UT (OGD), a convenient Salt Lake City alternative to Utah’s famed mountains

Redding, CA (RDD), 600 square miles of state and national parks beckon the adventure seeker

Santa Rosa, CA (STS), the gateway to California’s wine country

Pay Less. Travel More

The airline will initially operate single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft – offering a more comfortable experience than the regional aircraft often utilized by the airports Avelo serves. Avelo’s surprisingly low everyday fares include no change fees or call center fees for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone.

Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options at industry-low prices that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value:

First Checked Bag: $10

$10 Carry-On Overhead Bag: $35

$35 Priority Boarding: $10

$10 Pet in the Cabin: $95

$95 Seating Options: Customers may choose from several seating options. Avelo’s 189-seat 737-800 aircraft will offer 129 standard slimline 29-inch pitch seats. Pre-reserved window and aisle seating starts at $5. Avelo aircraft will also feature 60 seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch. These seats start at $18.

Fly with Confidence

Avelo takes every precaution to protect Customer health at the airport and during their flight. Avelo airplanes are regularly cleaned and disinfected. Tray tables, galleys, lavatories and all other touch surfaces are sanitized every evening with Calla 1452 (hospital-grade) disinfectant. In addition to disinfecting and cleaning daily, Avelo treats the entire airplane regularly with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on all surfaces. This Zoono treatment forms a colorless, odorless protective shield and is safe to human contact.

Additionally, the cabin air is refreshed every two to three minutes by the Boeing 737’s top-down air filtration and ventilation system. The system directs air flow from the ceiling to the bottom of the seat — not front to back — and greatly reduces particle movement throughout the cabin. All Avelo airplanes operate with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that remove 99.9% of air particles, including viruses like the coronavirus, in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.

All Customers will receive a convenience package containing a hand sanitizer, as well as a bottled water and small snack.

Federal law requires everyone — including Avelo Customers and Crewmembers — to wear a face mask at the airport and on the aircraft (unless eating or drinking). Avelo also encourages social distancing best practices whenever possible.

* $19 fares may be unavailable or less available over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021. $19 is a one-way fare only – additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other modestly-priced optional services apply. See aveloair.com.

The five fundamentals of Avelo’s unique operating strategy include:

A highly efficient, ultra-low-cost business model benefiting from the wide availability of high-quality 737 aircraft; an abundance of highly qualified aviation and service profession talent; direct-to-Customer sales channels; and a 100% cloud-based technology platform.

Everyday low fares with attractive introductory one-way fares starting at $19 on all routes to/from BUR, coupled with unbundled travel-enhancing options at industry-low prices that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value.

A simple, non-stop, short-haul, connection-free network that enables reliable on-time performance, quick airport turns, and dependable checked bag delivery.

The use of convenient smaller airports promises a faster, cost-friendly, and more relaxing end-to-end travel experience.

Boeing 737-800 jets, one of the most efficient and most widely used aircraft in the world, provide a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats, and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the smaller airports Avelo will operate from. Avelo expects to operate a fleet of at least six next-generation 737 aircraft by the end of 2021.

Two Centuries of Airline Experience

Avelo’s leadership team embodies more than 200 years of collective aviation experience. As co-founder and president of Allegiant Air — long the nation’s most efficient and profitable airline — and former CFO of United Airlines, Levy brings a proven track record of profitably leading airlines from startup to scale. In addition to Allegiant and United, Avelo’s leadership team includes former senior executives from Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Northwest Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

Hollywood Burbank Airport

Avelo has selected BUR as its first operating base, employing approximately 150 Crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, technicians, airport customer service agents, and ground crew — making Avelo the airport’s largest airline employer. BUR’s convenience to Greater Los Angeles, ease of use, and lower costs were all important considerations in selecting Avelo’s first base.

“I’m a huge fan of Hollywood Burbank Airport – it is rich in history, has an ease and convenience that is unmatched, and is known for providing a better experience than other area airports,” said Robert Ashcroft, Avelo’s Head of Strategy. “Pandemic-related cutbacks allowed us to fill a void at the best airport in Greater LA. Our focus on convenient airports starts with Burbank.”

“Hollywood Burbank Airport is excited about the news that Avelo Airlines selected Hollywood Burbank as its first base,” said Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller. “This announcement clearly shows the importance of Hollywood Burbank to the LA and Southern California market - for its strategic location, and ease and convenience of travel. We are looking forward to working with Avelo as they launch their service from Burbank.”

Soul of Service Culture

Avelo’s soul of service culture is based on Crewmembers helping each other to take better care of their Customers. The airline fosters a kind, caring, and welcoming attitude among its Crewmembers through Avelo University — the airline’s cross-functional Crewmember training program.

Avelo anticipates employing more than 200 aviation professionals when scheduled flight service begins at the end of April. The airline expects to employ more than 400 Crewmembers by year-end 2021.

“People are joining Avelo from all walks of life because they aspire to be more than a badge number,” said Jim Lynde, Avelo’s Head of People. “Our Crewmembers have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a new airline from the ground up.”

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. Operating a fleet of Next-Generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo offers Customers a refreshingly smooth experience, time- and money-saving convenience, and surprisingly low everyday fares. Starting April 28, 2021, Avelo will provide non-stop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. from its initial base at Hollywood Burbank Airport. For more information visit aveloair.com.