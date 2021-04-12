Oregon high-proof, low-cost spirits to rise in price; Bend distiller sees little impact
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved a "floor pricing" plan for distilled spirits that will increase the price of the lowest-priced spirits sold in Oregon liquor stores.
The move, approved late last week, stems from public health concerns around alcohol addiction.
OLCC spokesman Bryant Haley said Monday the proposal balances business interests with public health concerns.
“So something we really have to consider is being a regulator of, what can we control around alcohol consumption and pricing? And this is one of the levers we have, was to control the lowest-priced spirits,” Haley said.
If a bottle contains a high percentage of alcohol and the price it is selling for is low, then that bottle is likely to be affected by this proposal.
According to Haley, about 144 different alcohol products will be affected.
Hospitality industry and business groups affiliated with alcohol licensees said the floor pricing also jeopardizes the hospitality industry’s fragile recovery from the pandemic.
Haley noted that state alcohol regulations were loosened during the pandemic to provide help for the hospitality industry -- but that also gave Oregonians easier access to liquor.
Brad Irwin, the owner of Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend and president of Oregon’s Distillery Guild, said Monday he isn’t worried about this price increase, since it affects a grade of alcohol that he doesn’t produce.
“It's really far from our price point," Irwin said. "You’ll find our prices to be in a little bit of a more premium category.”
Haley says that although some prices are going to rise, the increases aren't very large.
“If you look at a bottle, it is going to go up $1 or so, maybe 50 to 95 cents," he said. "But then licensees who order through our store get a discount, so if something was $8.95 a bottle or so, they’d pay approximately $8.50. That still drives it down, so I think that’s something to be in consideration."
Kate Fitzpatrick, an employee of 3rd Street Beverage in Bend, says the business sells a variety of liquor that might go up in price, but that it won’t stop people from purchasing alcohol.
“I think maybe in the beginning, people will comment a little, but they still manage to open their wallet and spend,” Fitzpatrick said.
The price increases on high-proof, low price liquor goes into effect on July 1.
Now only the wealthy can afford to purchase high proof spirits. Poor people will have to rely on pot, meth, cocaine, and heroine. Next, the OLCC will be regulating the drugs as well.
You need to become familiar with the definition of the word “wealthy.” You are being dramatic and it’s silly.
Or the tried and true “people of color in underserved communities hardest hit.”
Someone from the Woke crowd needs to step forward and state Kate Brown’s flavor of the year just like she does with the COVID nonsense:
“Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and communities of color have been disproportionately hard-hit by this new proposal.”
The Woke crowd would have a new agenda in order to cancel something else for the week.
Between the Red Pill and Woke crowds there sure is a lot of noise.
I like how they try and use public health as an excuse to increase their profits.
They used the same lame excuse when they recently imposed the absurd tax on cigarettes.
If they truly cared about alcohol related public health and safety, they wouldn’t have
issued the ridiculous number of liquor licenses that they have in Bend, but they know
that every time they issue another license, they just increased their revenue, and that
is the only thing that they truly care about…
So, you noticed too? They legalized lottery gambling so they could profit from it, but no one else can gamble except Tribes who aren’t controlled by the State. The state controls tobacco sales for profit and legalized “Pot” so they could tax it. They’ve long been the only supplier of liquor in the state…so they profit by it, too. Then, they complain about addiction, etc, and raise the prices again!
I don’t drink this stuff, but we need to get rid of the OLCC monopoly. Arbitrarily raising prices above market rates is an abuse of monopoly power and is a regressive tax that impacts lower-income citizens unfairly.
Codude you are so right! OLCC is out of line… right there with Queen kate
Awwwe, has the Governor ruined your life too? You people are so weak, it’s embarrassing
If this was about health, they would ban it. Of course, that prohibition thing didn’t work out that well. Nothing but a money grab from poor folks.
They make cheap liquor in hood river, but not bend
Wow! I want that guy leading my industry association!
I am sure the owners of HRD don’t agree with that statement!
So, this will affect the poor and those of color more than affluent Bendites.
Sounds Racist to me.
I’m offended.
I demand the OLCC be cancelled as a racist organization.
How dare they?
Keep raising the prices and soon bold entreprenuers will find opportunities in the bootlegging industry that, by the way has a very long tradition in America. There is already busy bootlegging traffic between Oregon and Idaho with cannabis going East and tobacco going West. Will we soon add cheap high proof booze coming North from California?
Price controls = short memories. They have tried price controls in the past and never worked for anything then – how do they expect it to work now? Or do they think we are more “special” now????