Bend’s Regal Old Mill theaters reopen today

Theater reopening its doors for the first time in about seven months

BEND, Ore. -- (KTVZ) -- For the second time in a year, Bend's Regal Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX is reopening its doors to moviegoers -- this time, for the first time in about seven months.

The theater reopening is part of a major nationwide reopening wave in recent weeks for the movie theater chain, like so many hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic-related occupancy limits and other guidelines

The Bend theater temporarily closed its doors when the pandemic first hit and the reopened in August 2020 only to close its doors again a couple months later.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will be visiting the theater today to see how busy it is on its first day back. His report is coming up on Fox @ 4.