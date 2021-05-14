‘The Grove,’ new NW Crossing mixed-use development, opens May 28 with mix of familiar, new eateries

Business

From new Bend Brewing Co. bar to Thump's 4th spot; executive office space; August groundbreaking set for condominiums

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Values-driven" real estate developer project^ announced Thursday that Phase 1 of The Grove, a mixed-use commercial development at Bend's vibrant NorthWest Crossing community, will officially open on Friday, May 28.

The Grove will showcase a raft of independent, artisanal tenants within the development’s spacious Market Hall and retail plaza, according to the developer's news release, which continues in full below:

Three local and independent Central Oregon businesses will officially open their doors at The Grove on May 28, anchored by Waypoint, a brand new bar by Bend Brewing Company. Thump Coffee will also open its fourth Bend location at The Grove and locally sourced, Elly’s Ice Cream will complete the trio as the first tenants to launch onsite within the 14,000-square-foot Market Hall.

Also on May 28, in anticipation of their permanent opening at The Grove this fall, Italian-inspired eatery, Sunny’s Carrello will set up their food truck adjacent to the plaza.

The second wave of tenants, scheduled to open within the Market Hall and retail plaza in July, includes Left Coast Burger Company, ThAiPAS, and GreenLeaf Juice. Sebastian’s Seafood & Specialty Market and Sunny’s Carrello are also scheduled to officially open this fall, further expanding the diverse lineup of tenants.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome our new tenants and the broader community to The Grove,” said Chris Jones, development manager with project^. “We’ve had tremendous commercial interest in The Grove, in large part due to our sound ecological practices, our ability to accommodate evolving social and business requirements, as well as the building’s design-conscious aesthetic, which seamlessly connects The Grove to the Central Oregon environment.”

The 14,000-square-foot Market Hall and retail plaza at The Grove feature an interplay of indoor and outdoor community and dining spaces that attune to the natural terrain of Central Oregon.

Integrated floor to ceiling windows allow for a light-filled ambience and constant airflow and social distancing is accommodated via walk-up windows at select food kiosks and dedicated parking spots for to-go orders.

“The past year has reminded us of the need to bring joy to what surrounds us,” said Elly Sisney, owner of Elly’s Ice Cream. “As local residents of Northwest Crossing, we are delighted to bring a vibrant, fun, and delicious offering to the local community and we believe The Grove is the perfect destination for Elly’s Ice Cream where people can return time and again with family and friends.”

Features in the outdoor dining plaza include built-in counters, a bar area with covered patio, and an outdoor fireplace and fire pit for the cool high desert evenings.

"We’re delighted to bring the upscale yet “Bend casual” Waypoint taproomto The Grove this Spring,” said Packy Deenihan, president of Bend Brewing Company. “The Grove’s ambience provides the ideal mountain-modern interior for us and the large sliding doors and gas fire pits on the surrounding patio lends our new space the perfect indoor-outdoor vibe."

The Grove is also offering Assembly, which provides executive office space for lease in its commercial building, with 15 suites ranging from 95-200 square feet. The office units provide hard-walled, dedicated offices with shared conference rooms to comfortably facilitate remote workers and small teams. Also featured within the commercial building is anchor restaurant tenant, Rancher Butcher Chef presenting a modern take on the classic butcher shop and steak house.

Phase 2 of the 32,000-square-foot development at The Grove will feature “The Quarters”, a residential building designed to create a natural connection with the adjoining commercial space and central ground floor plaza. The building will feature 32 condominiums in an array of one- and two- bedroom units ranging from 550 to 970 square feet. Groundbreaking is scheduled for August and the building is projected for completion by summer 2022.

With a core focus on energy efficiency and significantly reducing environmental impact, project^ incorporated a 50kW solar panel array, as well as two onsite electric charging stations at The Grove. In addition, project^ has partnered with Energy Trust of Oregon to align with its Path to Net Zero program. The program objective is to design buildings that have the potential to create as much energy as they consume over the course of each year. Tenants at the market building can also participate in a pioneering beta test program for composting restaurant food waste.

The Grove is a collaboration between project^, Portland-based architecture firm, Hacker, SunWest Builders in Redmond and West Bend Property Company, the developers of NorthWest Crossing.

This is the third development project^ has undertaken in Central Oregon having completed Range, a Bend development of garden-style apartments, which was completed in early 2018. Hacker and project^ also collaborated on Basecamp, a collective of 25 townhomes located in Bend’s Mill District.

Leasing opportunities for The Grove and related inquiries should be directed to Chris Jones, development manager, project^: grove@projectpdx.com.

