Truck downs fiber line in NE Bend, leaves 1,000s of residents, businesses without internet, other services

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thousands of Central Oregon residents lost internet, TV and phone service after a truck broke a fiber line on a pole Wednesday afternoon, prompting a lengthy repair process still underway nearly a day later, officials said.

BendBroadband reported that crews were still working Thursday to restore service to more than 14,000 data customers, as well as about 7,500 TV customers and 4,357 voice customers in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine.

BendBroadband said on a Facebook post that a truck 'accidentally tore down an aerial fiber line," affecting customers in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver.

Crews were busy splicing the damaged fiber cable, with about 4r0 per and the company said they expected services to be restored Thursday.

Due to the loss of internet service, gas stations and other businesses were accepting cash only in some affected areas.

Noah Chast will have more on the internet status and the effect the crash is having, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.