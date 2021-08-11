Dream goes sour: Tumalo rancher ‘frustrated’ by dispute with unlicensed barn contractor

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mindy Wolfe had a vision for a dream barn on her 10-acre property in Tumalo. She hired a California-based contractor to make her vision come to life. However, problems quickly arose, from windows being installed upside down to walls leaking inside the building.

To her surprise, she later learned the contractor, MD Barnmaster, does not have a license to operate in the state of Oregon. Now she's left with more than $10,000 in damages, which MD Barnmaster has yet to pay.

She filed a dispute with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board, which has already fined the company $5,000. The standard fine is $1,000, unless there's a consumer complaint attached to the violation, which there is in this case.

