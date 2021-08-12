Skip to Content
Business
By
Published 11:27 AM

Redmond restaurant steps up to challenge, closes to public to prepare food for hungry firefighters

Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Redmond closed for a time to prepare dozens of items for firefighters, smokejumpers
Submitted photo
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Redmond closed for a time to prepare dozens of items for firefighters, smokejumpers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Redmond is receiving praise from the community after deciding to shut down to the public for a few hours after taking a big order from the the U.S. Forest Service. 

An order for 220 burritos was placed for hungry firefighting crews in the area. Shortly after that, the Redmond Air Center called and placed an order for 40 burritos for the smokejumpers, and Mazatlan rose to the occasion for them, too.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano is talking Thursday with the restaurant manager about how proud she is of her staff for being so willing to rise to the challenge, despite an employee shortage. Watch her report on Fox @ 4.

Central Oregon / Government-politics / Local News / News / Redmond / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Leslie Cano

Leslie Cano is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Leslie here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content