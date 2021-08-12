Redmond restaurant steps up to challenge, closes to public to prepare food for hungry firefighters

Business

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant in Redmond is receiving praise from the community after deciding to shut down to the public for a few hours after taking a big order from the the U.S. Forest Service.

An order for 220 burritos was placed for hungry firefighting crews in the area. Shortly after that, the Redmond Air Center called and placed an order for 40 burritos for the smokejumpers, and Mazatlan rose to the occasion for them, too.

