Famed Bend golf course architect David McLay-Kidd may cap Bandon Dunes with 6th course

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- David McLay-Kidd may have been born in Scotland, but Central Oregon is certainly his home now.

The golf course architect, famous for designing the first course at Bandon Dunes on the Oregon coast, as well as others across the country and around the world, moved his business to Bend around the time he designed the golf course at Tetherow in 2006.

It's the only place he's lived since moving from London. He flies his own plane out of the Bend Municipal Airport to sites and clients all over the Western US.

Bandon Dunes recently announced plans for a sixth and potentially final golf course at the resort, and McLay-Kidd said he is slated to be the architect, if plans for the property are approved.

"It would make for a perfect story," McLay-Kidd, 53, said of designing the first and last courses at the famed resort.

Jack Hirsh recently spent a day with McLay-Kidd touring his work at Tetherow, his office in NorthWest Crossing and taking a flight around the Cascades in his plane. His story is coming up, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.