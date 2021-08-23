Mt. Bachelor seeks USFS OK of expanded Nordic, summit loop trails, biomass facility

Business

Public comments sought through Sept. 23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on the latest round of proposed improvements at Mt. Bachelor, from an upgrade of Nordic trails to a new Summit Loop trail and a new biomass facility.

Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger Michelle King is seeking comments by Sept. 23 on the various projects.

The Nordic trails project has been developed in collaboration with the Central Oregon Nordic Club, which helps maintain ungroomed ski and snowshoe trails along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

In her “scoping letter” on the proposed improvements, King notes that the number of miles of winter non-motorize ski trails along the highway is similar to that of 30 years ago, when the area’s population and winter recreational visitors have increased markedly. Among the goals, along with greater trail capacity, are improved visitor safety and more inclusive to a wider range of skill levels.

One example: an extension of the Tesla Snowshoe trail to the AC/DC shelter. Edison Sno-Park is the only location with longer snowshoe trails where dogs are allowed, King said. “Establishing a dedicated snowshoe trail connection to the AC/DC shelter would reduce conflicts between skiers and snowshoers,” she wrote.

The Summit Loop Trail would connect existing trails at the mountain to create a loop that reaches the summit.

“There is a need to provide more high-elevation, summit hiking opportunities along the Cascade Lakes Highway,” the district ranger wrote.

“This loop trail would provide an alternative to the South Sister Summit hike, which will have fewer people as a result of the wilderness limited-entry permit system,” King said. “Mt. Bachelor has the parking capacity and the facilities or services to accommodate increased hiker use. The trail would provide an option to access it from the top of the Pine Marten lift, as well as for those seeking a shorter hike.”

A biomass processing facility was included in the resort’s master development plan, but the proposed location has changed. King wrote, “The facility would provide a method for the disposal of wood waste (slash) from forest management actions while also providing a renewable fuel source for electricity and heat for ski area operations.”