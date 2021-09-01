C.O. Association of Realtors announce 2021 ‘Building a Better Central Oregon’ awards

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® announced Wednesday it has selected the 2021 Building a Better Central Oregon awards.

BBCO’s main purpose is to recognize worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials.

Outstanding Education Opportunity

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School

Presented to:

The Bend Technical Academy @ Marshall High School/Bend La Pine Schools

Bend, OR

Outstanding Enhancement to SE Bend

Bevel Brewing Taphouse

Presented to:

Bevel Craft Brewing

Bend, OR

Best New Recreation Option

COTA South Deschutes County Trails

Presented to:

Central Oregon Trail Alliance

Sunriver, OR

Best Overall Service to the Central Oregon Community

Deschutes County Stabilization Center

Presented to:

Deschutes County

Bend, OR

Outstanding Contribution to Youth Achievement

J Bar J Boys Ranch Vocational School

Presented to:

J Bar J Youth Services

Bend, OR

Outstanding Homeownership Opportunity

Korazon

Presented to:

Kôr Community Land Trust

Bend, OR

Outstanding Community Re-Purpose/Enhancement Project

Larkspur Community Center

Presented to:

Bend Park and Recreation District, Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture and Pence Construction

Bend, OR

Outstanding Enhancement to Community & Neighborhood

Legend Cider Co

Presented to:

Tyler & Adrianne Baumann

LaPine, OR

Outstanding Medical Facility Fulfilling a Community Need

Redmond Family Choice Urgent Care

Presented to:

Redmond Family Urgent Care

Redmond. OR

Best Improvement to a Central Oregon Landmark

Sun Mountain Fun Center Remodel

Presented to:

Sun Mountain Fun Center

Bend, OR

Best Restaurant Reboot

The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ale

Presented to:

Todd and Robin Clement -Monkless Belgian Ales, Chuck Potterf -C Potterf Construction

Bend, OR

COAR will present the awards on Nov. 2 at Tetherow Resort. For tickets, please visit coar.com. The presentation will also be viewable on COAR’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is your voice for real estate in Central Oregon. COAR is a trade association serving the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes we can build better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.