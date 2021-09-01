C.O. Association of Realtors announce 2021 ‘Building a Better Central Oregon’ awards
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® announced Wednesday it has selected the 2021 Building a Better Central Oregon awards.
BBCO’s main purpose is to recognize worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials.
Outstanding Education Opportunity
Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School
Presented to:
The Bend Technical Academy @ Marshall High School/Bend La Pine Schools
Bend, OR
Outstanding Enhancement to SE Bend
Bevel Brewing Taphouse
Presented to:
Bevel Craft Brewing
Bend, OR
Best New Recreation Option
COTA South Deschutes County Trails
Presented to:
Central Oregon Trail Alliance
Sunriver, OR
Best Overall Service to the Central Oregon Community
Deschutes County Stabilization Center
Presented to:
Deschutes County
Bend, OR
Outstanding Contribution to Youth Achievement
J Bar J Boys Ranch Vocational School
Presented to:
J Bar J Youth Services
Bend, OR
Outstanding Homeownership Opportunity
Korazon
Presented to:
Kôr Community Land Trust
Bend, OR
Outstanding Community Re-Purpose/Enhancement Project
Larkspur Community Center
Presented to:
Bend Park and Recreation District, Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture and Pence Construction
Bend, OR
Outstanding Enhancement to Community & Neighborhood
Legend Cider Co
Presented to:
Tyler & Adrianne Baumann
LaPine, OR
Outstanding Medical Facility Fulfilling a Community Need
Redmond Family Choice Urgent Care
Presented to:
Redmond Family Urgent Care
Redmond. OR
Best Improvement to a Central Oregon Landmark
Sun Mountain Fun Center Remodel
Presented to:
Sun Mountain Fun Center
Bend, OR
Best Restaurant Reboot
The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ale
Presented to:
Todd and Robin Clement -Monkless Belgian Ales, Chuck Potterf -C Potterf Construction
Bend, OR
COAR will present the awards on Nov. 2 at Tetherow Resort. For tickets, please visit coar.com. The presentation will also be viewable on COAR’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
