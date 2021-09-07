Fun time or ‘nightmare’? Critics share poor experiences at Taco & Margarita Festival, due in Redmond

Business

(Update: adding video, comments from fairgrounds director, Iowa resident)

Attendees voice concerns after other areas share bad festival experience

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Food trucks, several bars, live music and more are what's promised at the upcoming Taco and Margarita Festival. It'll be at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 25, hosted by AZ Food Festivals LLC, based in Arizona.

Lizzie Mosby lives in Des Moines, Iowa, where she attended the same festival a few weeks ago.

"From the very beginning, it was a nightmare," she told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

Mosby said she paid $50 for a VIP ticket, but that it seemed like everyone had a VIP ticket.

"There was a little 3-foot bar space. There were no toppings left, at all." Mosby said. "The food trucks were so backed up that people were waiting an hour and a half for their food."

The festival has gained attention on social media, as attendees have been posting complaints from at least five states, many of them talking about only one or two taco trucks being there and having to wait in long lines.

Mosby thinks the event was poorly organized.



Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, said the event has been planned for several months, but they just became aware of the complaints from other states.



"It's something we certainly take seriously, and we're aware of the concerns, and we want to make sure that we understand what the event producer is planning to do," he told NewsChannel 21.

"We'll work with them to ensure that the promises they've made to our community are the ones that they're going to keep." Hinds added.

Hinds says he has a meeting with the event organizer Wednesday to discuss logistics.

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the event organizer, but has not heard back.