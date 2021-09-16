Bend restaurant requires all staff get vaccinated by Oct. 15 to stay employed

Business

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Brewing Company owner Marc Cameron says to ensure the safety of guests and employees, he believes the best precautionary measure is to require all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We may lose employees, but we'll also be able to attract more employees," he said Thursday. "We don't need any more exposure."

With over 100 employees, he says the vaccination requirement is the best security measure, in addition to following all of CDC's guidelines.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will speak with Sunriver Brewing customers in Bend to find out what they think about Cameron's new policy. Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.