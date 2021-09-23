FedEx Ground in Bend joins in delivery company’s first National Hiring Day

Business

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- FedEx Ground hosted its first National Hiring Day Thursday at the company's Bend facility, as well as other locations across the country.

District Human Resources Manager Melissa Chase said this new initiative was introduced as a key way to add employees to their facilities, especially in preparation for busy holiday seasons.

The focus of National Hiring Day wasn't intended for drivers, but meant to attract applicants to fill positions where they will work inside the facilities.

"We're hiring package handlers, front-line employees," Chase said Thursday. "We're hiring administrative positions, we're hiring manager positions, all designed to help support our stations efforts in the Bend market."

Unlike the reality for many businesses, Chase said they're not hiring to fill positions that became vacant due to COVID-19, but they're adding more staff to keep up with the regular seasonal demand.

"We have a dozen positions open in the facility, so we're hoping we can fill all of those with individuals who live in Bend and surrounding communities," Chase said.

Chase also said she's excited for the outcome of the new initiative, and that they offer comprehensive on the job training for all their positions.

"The Bend community has been a great market for us to serve," Chase said. "It's been a great location for us to have a long-standing facility that's in that market. We have so many customers and clients that we support out there. And we really want to make sure we get the word out on the number and nature of the positions that we have open."

For those interested in learning more or applying, click here.