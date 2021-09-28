Pair of new and unique restaurants set to open in Bend

Business

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- A new restaurant called Roam, located inside the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend, opens on Friday. The general manager describes it as an upscale, modern, rustic vibe, featuring seasonal and local ingredients.

Some of the decorations in the restaurant, like the horseshoes, are influenced by the Central Oregon ranch life and came directly from the owner's ranch. Additionally, some of the wines are named after horses and part of the interior design is made from juniper wood.

Executive Chef Jake Alaniz said Tuesday the menu is influenced by Alice Waters' style of food from the San Francisco Bay Area. He predicts a popular favorite.

"I think that people are really going to gravitate towards the lamb dish," Alaniz said. "It's a really beautiful dish. It's a full lamb shank, so it's kind of the show-stopper on the menu. People will notice it, see the full bone sticking out. It's a really big piece of meat."

The manager says they have been planning to open a restaurant on the street level, but construction slowed down due to the pandemic.

A very different type of restaurant, called Cheba Hut, is marijuana-themed and expects to open on Bend's Westside in early or mid-February.

Assistant Manager Maya Elliff said they are currently under construction and in the process of putting the floor in.

"We are going to serve toasted sub sandwiches. We also have munchies such as nachos, some desserts, and then we have an open bar," Elliff said.

Elliff said she and her family have been waiting for a location to open up for the last two years and finally found an ideal spot. She added that the benefit of having the location next to the roundabout at SW Century Drive and Simpson Avenue is the proximity to the college campuses.