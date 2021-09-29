EDCO announces Bend Venture Conference Impact Competition finalists

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Wednesday the finalists presenting in the Impact Competition during the 18th Annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday-Friday, Oct. 21-22.

Hosted by EDCO, this year’s BVC will once again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders, both virtually and in-person in Bend, Oregon.

Winners in the Impact Competition could walk away with $100,000 or more. The below four companies join the Early Stage finalists announced last week. The finalists in the Growth Stage competition will be announced next week.

In alphabetical order, the four Impact Competition finalists are:

LeapFrog Design (Bend, OR) – Designs, develops, and commercializes cost-effective, superior performance, residential, rainwater, greywater, and wastewater recycling systems for homebuilders and building owners. Skip Technology (Portland, OR) – Developing and manufacturing a novel flow, low-cost battery for use in utility scale energy storage, focusing on solar, wind and waves production facilities. TENZR Health (Vancouver, BC) – Intelligent wearable sensors, gamification and healthcare expertise, providing patients with motivation, guidance and certainty in their recovery. UV Health Group (Hillsboro, OR) – Designs and produces the SafeAirUV System to eliminate 99.99% of airborne viruses, like COVID-19, from indoor rooms, while people are in the room.

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Now in its 18th year, BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past five years, more than $10 million has been invested in 40 companies as a result of the conference. This year’s conference will take place October 21-22, 2021, gathering entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. bendvc.com