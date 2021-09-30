Bend man creates tool to help match people with the right jobs

Business

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- A Bend man is designing a character assessment tool to address loopholes that he says traditional job recruitment platforms like ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor do not.

The creator of Character ID, Josh Jenson, said the tool categorizes people based on 18 qualities and accurately matches up job-seekers with employers.

From his own experience, having been denied jobs he was more than qualified for, Jenson says he knew there was something broken in online recruitment, and convinced employers were not receiving his resume, he sought out a way to fix the problem.

He said he started developing Character ID two years ago and is presently looking for PhD volunteers and organizational psychologists to help gather and test data in its finishing stages.

