Deschutes Brewery closing its Roanoke, Va., tasting room, cites pandemic impacts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes Brewery announced Wednesday that it is closing its Roanoke, Virginia tasting room at the end of the year, a victim of the pandemic and its resulting sharp reduction in business.

Deschutes Brewery President and CEO Michael LaLonde called it a "tough decision not to renew our lease and (to) cease operations at the end of the year. We have all seen the global pandemic significantly reduce traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms, the Roanoke Tasting Room is no exception."

In April 2019, Deschutes Brewery shelved plans for an East Coast distribution plant in Roanoke, three years after a competition among several cities, saying a softer craft brewing market had prompted the move. It was expected to cost $95 million and employ more than 100 people.

LaLonde said Wednesday the company will honor its commitments in Roanoke and work with team members "on opportunities to continue with Deschutes in a new capacity."

He pointed out that the company had raised over $300,000 in support of area nonprofits.

"Going forward," he said, "Roanoke will remain a very valued and special part of Deschutes Brewery as we continue to invest in the community through our partnership with Blue Ridge Beverage and community events."

LaLonde said the company will retain the land it bought for an East Coast plant, should the situation improve. But he noted that at present, the Bend facility is operating at only 70% capacity.