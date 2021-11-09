FedEx Ground apologizes for delays as C. Oregonians voice complaints about late deliveries

Company cites 'constrained labor markets ... significant package volume'

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- As public frustration grows about package delivery delays in the Bend area, FedEx Ground says it is looking for solutions to get their packages delivered faster and on time.

Several area residents have contacted NewsChannel 21 to voice complaints about packages not being delivered on time and are sitting in warehouses.

One Bend man who asked not to be named told NewsChannel 21:

"I and many of my neighbors on Nextdoor are experiencing very late deliveries or non-deliveries from FedEx. I have called the local office and they just say they don't have enough drivers. I have been waiting on a medical delivery since 10/28 and FedEx cannot give me a delivery time. FedEx corporate says their service is particularly bad in Oregon."

A Bend woman said FedEx is not delivering packages 3-4 days after they arrive in Bend, and claimed it has happened to her several times recently.

Asked about the problems in the Bend area, FedEx External Communications Manager Meredith Miller sent NewsChannel 21 the following statement on Monday:

“FedEx Ground continues to navigate operational challenges due to constrained labor markets and significant package volume during the pandemic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Bend, Oregon, area and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingencies, including securing additional package handler and delivery resources, to restore service levels. Customers with questions about their shipments are encouraged to visit www.fedex.com for package tracking and customer service assistance.”

