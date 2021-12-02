High Desert’s late-season warmth proves beneficial for construction crews

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Central Oregonians may be counting down the days until we see some snowfall, especially in the mountains. But for Phil Anderson and his construction team, the lingering warm weather in town means more work can get done.

Anderson is a project manager for Franklin Brothers and is working on the Stone Creek development in Bend.

“The colder weather slows things down," Anderson said Thursday. "So this has been really pleasant for what we do.”

Anderson told NewsChannel 21 this season has been one of the drier ones in recent years. Central Oregon has yet to see any measurable snow in town, which makes Anderson's job a little bit easier.

Anderson and his team are able to get more landscaping down, because the ground is not frozen yet, and the warm temperatures also allow workers to continue pouring concrete for garage slabs and sidewalks.

“If the ground is frozen, we can’t put down sod or plants," Anderson said. "The ground being thawed out, it really helps.”

According to Anderson, the warm temperatures are also beneficial for others in the construction business.

“One of our big concern is our trades," Anderson said. "Our valued trade partners are able to continue to work and provide for their families, and we are able to continue to move forward, and so are they.”

Anderson told NewsChannel 21 his team "will pour concrete -- until we can't."

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on First at 10 on Fox.