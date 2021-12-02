Oregon Employment Dept., WorkSource to host ‘Reverse Job Fairs’ in Redmond, Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon partners are hosting a “Ready-22” Reverse Job Fair on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Redmond and Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Bend, both from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet and greet with about 30 employers, network, and potentially be hired.

“This event offers job seekers the opportunity to interview employers and ask questions important to them before being hired to a position.” Mike Derrickson, a WorkSource Oregon business representative, said. “Job seekers can prepare their resumes and ‘elevator speeches’ with WorkSource Oregon’s help by visiting their local center before the event.

"At the event, job seekers can set up a table with their resumes and ‘interview’ the businesses that come by.”

The Redmond event is at 2158 SE College Loop, Bldg 2. The Bend event is at 1645 NE Forbes Rd, Suite 100.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, masks are required for all participants and employers.

Veterans have priority admission starting at 10:30 a.m. The event opens to all starting at 11 a.m.