Labor shortage affecting C.O. house cleaning services during holiday season

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Zachary Avis and his wife have a long list of houses to clean with their cleaning business, Sakred Space.

The only problem is: They’re lacking the help they need.

“Just really difficult getting people to come in, good reliable people to come in,” Avis said Thursdasy.

Avis said they have two other employees and are looking for at least two more.

Their business is more than a year old, and has been constantly expanding by word of mouth and reputation.

But they've lost some employees in that time, and are struggling to find reliable replacements.

“Too much for her and I to handle alone,” Avis said. “We need more people, more help. In order for us to grow, we need more employees.”

The holiday season is typically a busier part of the year, with many people hosting parties or having family over.

Avis said their demand is higher than ever, so they are having to put some clients on wait lists or even turn them away.

Aavis says they’re booked until New Year's and can’t take on any more clients unless they find more employees.

He and his wife say another issue they’re noticing is a rise in independent cleaners, who have less professional experience, but offer lower prices.

Avis is aware his business is not the only one with a staffing issue.

“Not a lot of people want to go back to work at this point, still,” Avis said. “You know, it’s kind of challenging for everybody. You drive around Bend and you see 'Now Hiring' signs everywhere, so...”

But he’s confident they’ll find the right people eventually.

“You stick with something long enough, you’re bound to find people" Avis said. "But it doesn’t make it easy, to say the least for sure, getting there.”