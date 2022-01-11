Bend landlord frustrated with $60,000 in damage left behind by renters, says he has no rights

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19-related relief programs set up by the state of Oregon and other agencies have given some relief to tenants who have been impacted financially and are unable to pay their rent, and also provided compensation to landlords as well. However, one Bend landlord says he is not granted the same rights when renters cause serious issues.

Paul Ruettgers said Tuesday he and his wife rent out a home on Awbrey Butte in West Bend. They had a family living in the home for nearly three years. Ruettgers said they've had several challenges with the tenants, including late rent payments and lots of damage.

The family moved out in October, he said, but has not paid for any of the damage. Ruettgers says an estimate of $60,000 for repairs is what he's left dealing with.

Carly Keenan is speaking with the landlord to find out more, and why he believes more owners of rental homes will sell them to avoid such costly headaches in the future. She'll have a report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.