OSU-Cascade to discuss ‘innovation district’ plans with business, real estate leaders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades will host a meeting on Friday, Feb. 4 for business and real estate leaders to discuss plans for an innovation district on the Bend campus.

The session, called a “market sounding,” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in Edward J. Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus and also be presented virtually. The session is free, but registration is required, the school said in Tuesday's announcement, which continues in full below:

The concept of a 24-acre innovation district was approved by the city of Bend as part of the campus planning effort in 2018. The first phase of the district will encompass eight acres.

The district will bring university researchers and businesses together to accelerate the creation of technology, provide hands-on opportunities to enhance students’ career-readiness and contribute to the region’s economy and workforce.

The innovation district will be located in the northeast corner of the 128-acre university campus and include academic space, light industrial space, office space, restaurants and retail stores, event and performing arts spaces, and housing and outdoor gathering areas.

During the meeting, participants will hear how university innovation districts have contributed to local economies in other communities around the country. They will also learn about opportunities to develop real estate or locate a business within the OSU-Cascades Innovation District.

Presenters will include representatives from OSU-Cascades, the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development for Central Oregon and Fratzke Commercial Real Estate Developers.

To learn more or register, visit osucascades.edu/innovation-district or contact innovationdistrict@osucascades.edu.